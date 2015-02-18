Greece's Tsipras attacks sanctions on Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Germany’s Stern magazine an economic war with Russia was in no-one’s interests and that imposing sanctions on Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine was “hypocritical”

“If you want to punish Russia, you need to punish all the countries where Russian multi-billionaires have invested their assets,” he told Stern in an interview released on Wednesday.

“I want the EU to speak with one voice.. But Greece is also suffering from the sanctions. Russian tourists are staying away, our agricultural sector is suffering,” he said.