Tsipras: confident can find solution viable for euro zone and Greece
February 12, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 3 years ago

Tsipras: confident can find solution viable for euro zone and Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed confidence on Thursday that Athens and fellow euro zone governments would be able to find a mutually acceptable solution for Greece’s debt problems.

“I‘m very confident that altogether we can find a mutually viable solution in order to heal the wounds of austerity, to tackle the humanitarian crisis across the European Union and to bring Europe back to the roads of growth and social cohesion,” Tsipras said on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

