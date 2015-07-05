FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras says 'strong national front' needed in talks
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 9:54 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Tsipras says 'strong national front' needed in talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses media after voting at a polling station in Athens July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stelios Stefanou/Eurokinissi

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday called for ‘a strong national front’ to negotiate a way out of the country’s debt crisis, after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected tough austerity terms set by international creditors.

“We must move forward immediately with negotiations.. a strong national front must be created to seek an immediate solution,” Tspiras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos after the vote. He is asking the president to convene a meeting of political party leaders.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

