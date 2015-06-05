FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says cannot accept 'absurd' proposal from lenders
June 5, 2015 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says cannot accept 'absurd' proposal from lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday branded a cash for reforms proposal by his country’s creditors an “absurd” one that he cannot accept and said he hoped it would be taken back.

In an uncompromising speech to parliament, Tsipras said a proposal by Athens made earlier this week was the only realistic basis for a deal with creditors.

“The proposals submitted by lenders are unrealistic,” Tsipras said. “The Greek government cannot consent to absurd proposals.”

NeverthelessGreece is closer to a deal than ever before since Athens’ proposal is not indifferent to the needs of the creditors, he said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
