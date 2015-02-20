FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Council chief Tusk talks with Merkel, Tsipras
February 20, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

EU Council chief Tusk talks with Merkel, Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he spoke to the leaders of Greece and Germany, seeking a resolution to disagreements over extending an international bailout loan to Athens.

“Discussed poss(ible) common ground acceptable to all euro countries on Greece with Eurogroup President (Jeroen) Dijsselbloem, (Greek) Prime Minister (Alexis) Tsipras and (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel,” Tusk tweeted.

An EU official said Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, had spoken to the three individually by telephone. The official said no summit of euro zone leaders was planned “at this stage”. It was still for the Eurogroup of finance ministers to negotiate.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

