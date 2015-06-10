FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM to meet EU's Tusk in Brussels shortly: PM office
#Business News
June 10, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM to meet EU's Tusk in Brussels shortly: PM office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels at 13:30 local time (7.30 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, a statement from his office said.

Tsipras had flown to Brussels to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, with time fast running out for the two sides to agree on a cash-for-reforms deal for Greece. But it was not immediately clear whether that meeting would take place, with European Union officials saying Greece’s latest offer had not gone far enough.

“Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras will meet today in Brussels (at 1330 local time) the president of the European Council Donald Tusk,” the Greek premier’s office said.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp

