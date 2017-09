European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference at the European Council headquarters after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to prepare for an emergency euro zone summit later in the day.

“Earlier today I was in touch with Greek PM Tsipras to prepare tonight’s EuroSummit on Greece,” Tusk said on Twitter.