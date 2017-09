EU's Tusk cancels EU summit as euro zone talks on Greece continue

European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference at the European Council headquarters after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday that he had canceled a planned meeting of EU heads of state and government this afternoon, with a summit of euro zone leaders

scheduled to continue until talks conclude on Greece.

Tusk said in a tweet that the euro zone summit would start at 1600 CET (1400 GMT), an hour later than planned “and last until we conclude talks on Greece”.

Euro zone leaders were due to meet on Sunday, either to endorse a decision to open talks on a new bailout or, along with

other EU leaders, to take steps to contain the fallout from a looming Greek bankruptcy.