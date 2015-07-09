FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk says good agreement on Greece should convince parliaments
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk says good agreement on Greece should convince parliaments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - National parliaments should be convinced to vote in favor of helping Greece if European leaders can reach a good agreement on Sunday, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said, adding that a deal on debt should be part of the agreement.

“I‘m quite sure that if we have a good agreement on Sunday this is, I think, a strong enough recommendation also for the national parliaments,” Tusk said in a news conference in Luxembourg on Thursday.

“The realistic proposal from Greece will have to matched by an equally realistic proposal on debt sustainability from the creditors. Only then will we have a win-win situation,” Tusk said.

Tusk spoke to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Francois Aulner, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.