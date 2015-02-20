FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk rules out euro summit as soon as Sunday
February 20, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Tusk rules out euro summit as soon as Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will not convene a summit of euro zone leaders on Sunday even if finance ministers have not resolved differences over extending a bailout for Greece, an EU official said on Friday.

Confirming that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had asked Tusk on Friday to be ready to convene a summit on Sunday in case the ministers failed to reach a deal, the official said:

“There will be no euro summit Sunday. However, Tusk will not hesitate to convene a euro summit, should he consider that this will be the right way to handle the situation. Before convening a summit, all options in the Eurogroup should be exhausted.”

Officials from Greece and other euro zone countries said a draft accord had been accepted on Friday by Athens and other key players and was now being discussed by the full Eurogroup of 19 finance ministers.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
