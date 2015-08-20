Greek PM expected to call snap election on Thursday: state TV

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to announce a snap election later on Thursday, state broadcaster ERT said, in a move to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party after agreeing a new bailout for the country.

Speculation of early elections, most likely in September, has grown in recent days with senior aides including Energy Minister Panos Skourletis openly calling for a return to the ballot box.

ERT said one school of thought in the divided party was to hold the election on Sept. 13 or 20, while other party members preferred an October date.