U.S. urges Greece to strike deal with creditors
April 17, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. urges Greece to strike deal with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday urged Greece to move quickly with technical negotiations aimed at reaching agreement on bailout terms with the International Monetary Fund and European Union, saying a failure to strike a deal could hit the global economy.

“We urge the (Greek) authorities to quickly and fully commit to technical negotiations with their international partners,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement prepared for delivery at a meeting of the IMF’s steering committee.

“Not reaching agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece, and uncertainties for Europe and the global economy more broadly,” he said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Paul Simao

