U.S. urges Greece to strike deal with creditors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday urged Greece to move quickly with technical negotiations aimed at reaching agreement on bailout terms with the International Monetary Fund and European Union, saying a failure to strike a deal could hit the global economy.

“We urge the (Greek) authorities to quickly and fully commit to technical negotiations with their international partners,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement prepared for delivery at a meeting of the IMF’s steering committee.

“Not reaching agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece, and uncertainties for Europe and the global economy more broadly,” he said.