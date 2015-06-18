FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. encouraging all sides to work toward resolving Greek crisis: State Dept
#Business News
June 18, 2015 / 6:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. encouraging all sides to work toward resolving Greek crisis: State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is encouraging all parties in the current Greek debt crisis to work together to find a resolution, a State Department spokesman said on Thursday.

“We encourage all parties to continue to work toward resolution here and to do so as expeditiously as possible,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a regular press briefing.

“I think we’re all watching this very, very closely. We’re not a direct party to those conversations but we are encouraging the continued cooperation,” he also said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

