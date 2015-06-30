FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges steps to keep Greece from hitting financial stability
June 30, 2015 / 7:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. urges steps to keep Greece from hitting financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told European officials on Tuesday that more work is needed to keep the Greek crisis from fueling a breakdown in financial market stability.

Lew discussed Greece in separate phone calls with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, a Treasury official said in a statement.

In the calls, Lew “noted the importance of taking continued necessary steps to maintain financial stability” and said all parties in Greek debt talks should work toward a “pragmatic compromise,” the official said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler

