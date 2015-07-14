FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury chief heads to Europe for talks on Greece
#Business News
July 14, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury chief heads to Europe for talks on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris over the next two days for talks with top finance officials on the situation in Greece, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

The Treasury said Lew would meet with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday in Frankfurt before heading to Berlin for a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday. Later the same day, he will head to Paris to meet with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin.

“In his meetings, Secretary Lew will engage with his counterparts on the global economy as well as discuss the path forward for Greece within the euro zone,” it said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
