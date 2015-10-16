U.S. Treasury's Lew called Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem on Greece

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew attends a Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 group news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke with Eurogroup President and Finance Minister of the Netherlands Jeroen Dijsselbloem by telephone on Friday and urged Europe to provide meaningful debt relief to Greece, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Lew said the Treasury continues to closely monitor Greece’s economic situation, reiterated the importance of the Greek government implementing necessary reforms and added that the IMF “should remain engaged with all parties,” the spokesperson said in a statement.