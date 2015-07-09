Republican Ryan says Germans don't have a choice on Greece

House Ways and Means Chairman Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a news conference on "Taxpayers Protection Alliance on Trade Promotion Authority" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives tax-writing committee said on Thursday that Germany had no choice but to take a tough line on Greek debt.

“I don’t think they have a choice in Europe and that choice is up to the Greeks and we’ll see if they come back to terms, but it certainly doesn’t look like that,” Representative Paul Ryan said at a televised Politico forum.

“I don’t see that the Germans have a choice but to take the line that they’re taking.”