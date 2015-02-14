FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister says deal with EU will be done, 'even at eleventh hour'
February 14, 2015

Greek finance minister says deal with EU will be done, 'even at eleventh hour'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Saturday he believed Athens would reach an agreement with its EU lenders about the way out of its international bailout, “even at the last minute”.

Asked in an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini what would happen if no agreement was reached at Monday’s Eurogroup meeting, and whether euro zone finance ministers would meet again in the coming days, Varoufakis said: “Our strong stance, based on logic, will lead to an agreement, even at the 11th hour.”

Varoufakis said the two sides had agreed on many issues but privatizations and labor issues remained sticking points.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey

