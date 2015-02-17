FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU will keep working to achieve good outcome: Greek finance minister
February 17, 2015 / 8:08 AM / 3 years ago

EU will keep working to achieve good outcome: Greek finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will continue working on Greece’s debt problems to achieve “a very good outcome” for average Europeans, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to deliberate, in order to enhance the chances and actually achieve a very good outcome for the average European. Not for the average Greek, the average Dutch person or the average German,” Varoufakis said following the collapse of talks on Monday and ahead of a further meeting of EU finance ministers on Tuesday.

“We know in Europe how to deliberate in such a way as to create an honorable solution out of an initial disagreement.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Barbara Lewis

