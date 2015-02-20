FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finmin says to rebuild ties with Europe, IMF
February 20, 2015 / 8:59 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finmin says to rebuild ties with Europe, IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said a deal reached with euro zone finance ministers on Friday that extended its international bailout program by four months would allow Greece to rebuild its ties with its EU partners.

“The four-month period will be a time to rebuild new relations with Europe and the IMF,” Varoufakis told reporters. He said Greece had not used any threats or bluff to get the deal and added that the deal was a small step to a new direction for Greece.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

