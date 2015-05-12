FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece referendum on bailout 'not on radar screen', Varoufakis says
May 12, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greece referendum on bailout 'not on radar screen', Varoufakis says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday that a referendum on Greece’s bailout is not planned for the time being, saying that the country’s liquidity situation is a more pressing matter.

He said differences with creditors are narrowing on VAT reform, privatization and non-performing loans, but that labor reform was still a difficult issue.

“A referendum is always available ... in order to elicit the support of the people,” Varoufakis told a news conference

“It is a tool available to the Greek government. At the moment its not on the radar as far as we are concerned.”

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Robin Emmott

