Varoufakis says Greece has made strides at reaching deal with lenders
#Business News
May 24, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Varoufakis says Greece has made strides at reaching deal with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Greece has made “enormous strides” at reaching a deal with its international lenders to avert bankruptcy, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday.

“It is now up to the institutions to do their bit. We have met them three quarters of the way, they need to meet us one quarter of the way,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Varoufakis also said it would be “catastrophic” if Greece left the euro, predicting it would be would be “the beginning of the end of the common currency project”.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
