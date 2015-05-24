Varoufakis says Greece has made strides at reaching deal with lenders

LONDON (Reuters) - Greece has made “enormous strides” at reaching a deal with its international lenders to avert bankruptcy, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday.

“It is now up to the institutions to do their bit. We have met them three quarters of the way, they need to meet us one quarter of the way,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Varoufakis also said it would be “catastrophic” if Greece left the euro, predicting it would be would be “the beginning of the end of the common currency project”.