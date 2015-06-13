FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister proposes ESM debt swap
June 13, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister proposes ESM debt swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis proposed on Saturday that the ESM, Europe’s bailout mechanism, should offer a new 30-year loan to Athens so that it can buy back Greek government bonds worth 27 billion euros held by the European Central Bank.

This would allow Greece to meet repayments to the ECB totaling 6.7 billion euros that are due in July and August, and lengthen repayment on the rest of the debt.

Varoufakis told Realnews newspaper that a solution would be “a 30-year loan with a relatively low interest (1.5 percent) from the ESM to Greece”.

These repayments are on top of 1.6 billion euros due to the IMF that Athens must make by the end of June. The Greek government is negotiating with its international creditors on a cash-for-reform deal aimed at averting default on the IMF debt.

reporting Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
