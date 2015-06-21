Greek finance minister says 'we're heading for a deal'

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing government believes it can reach a deal with its creditors, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday after almost eight hours of meetings to thrash out proposals ahead of a last-ditch summit with European leaders on Monday.

Asked by reporters if he was confident of reaching an agreement, Varoufakis said: “Always, we’re heading toward a deal.” He gave no details.

Greece needs an agreement with its creditors to unlock aid and avert the threat of default at the end of the month.