FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors putting Greece in impossible position, finance minister says
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Creditors putting Greece in impossible position, finance minister says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) looks at Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (R) during a Eurozone finance ministers emergency meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Demands for tax increases and pension cuts that Greece’s creditors are setting as conditions for the disbursement of aid are putting the country in an impossible position, its Finance Minister said on Friday.

“I am against increasing the corporate tax, but then again I am against raising the tax on hotels and against cutting the pensions of people who live below the poverty line,” Yanis Varoufakis said on Irish national radio RTE.

“These issues are putting me and my government in an impossible position, having to make a bad choice among really hard, difficult bad choices.”

On Thursday, Greece again failed to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal with creditors, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial turmoil.,

Varoufakis said that, while Greece was determined to remain part of the euro zone, it would not sign any agreement with creditors that he considered “unviable”.

Asked whether Greece was still facing demands that he could not agree to, Varoufakis said “Absolutely, absolutely.”

“The Greek side has bent over backward to accommodate some rather strange demands by the institutions. It is now up to them to come to the party,” he said.

The austerity package being imposed on Greece would destroy its chance of growth and make it much harder for the country to repay its debts, he said.

“So when I am asked to put my signature at the bottom line of an agreement which is clearly unviable, I am not going to do this,” Varoufakis said.

Reporting by William James in London; additional reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.