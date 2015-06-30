FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece will not pay IMF debt on Tuesday: finance minister
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greece will not pay IMF debt on Tuesday: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will not pay a 1.6 billion euro debt installment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday, but Athens still holds out hope of a last-minute deal with creditors on an aid package, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said.

Asked by a reporter if Greece would make the payment on Tuesday, Varoufakis replied: “No”. On the possibility of an 11th hour aid deal with international creditors - with the current program expiring on Tuesday - Varoufakis said: “We hope so”.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimos; Writing by Matt Robinson

