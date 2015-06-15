FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece will not present new reform proposals at Eurogroup: Bild
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Greece will not present new reform proposals at Eurogroup: Bild

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis answers a question during a parliamentary session in Athens June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a German newspaper interview that he is not planning to present new reform proposals at a Eurogroup meeting later this week, according to interview excerpts published on Tuesday.

Asked if he would present such a list, Varoufakis was quoted as saying: “No, because the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) is not the right place to present proposals which haven’t been discussed and negotiated on a lower level before.”

However, the Greek negotiation team is “available at any time” to find a comprehensive solution with its partners, Varoufakis said, adding that officials from the three institutions representing Greece’s lenders needed to come back to the negotiation table “with a clear, robust mandate”.

Varoufakis repeated his call to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to give his country a “Speech of Hope”, to signal Europe was ready to end its demands for austerity, similar to that given to Germany at the end of World War Two.

On Monday, Greece and its creditors hardened their stances after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit, prompting Germany’s EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a “state of emergency”.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ignored pleas from European leaders to act fast. Instead he blamed creditors for Sunday’s breakdown of the cash-for-reform talks, the biggest setback in long-running negotiations to unlock aid.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.