FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM comfortably wins confidence vote in parliament
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 11, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Greek PM comfortably wins confidence vote in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) acknowledges applause after a vote of confidence at the parliament in Athens February 10, 2015. REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras easily won a parliamentary confidence vote in the early hours of Wednesday after pledging never to allow Greece to return to the era of austerity and bailout programs.

Tsipras, who controls 149 lawmakers from his leftist Syriza party, won the backing of 162 deputies in the 300-seat parliament with the support of his junior coalition partner, the right-wing, anti-bailout Independent Greeks party.

The vote comes before crunch meetings of euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday and EU leaders on Thursday to discuss Greece’s future amid rising alarm at the risk of a Greek exit from the euro that could trigger wider financial instability.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.