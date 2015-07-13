FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leftist group of Greek MPs may not vote for bailout: source
#Business News
July 13, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Leftist group of Greek MPs may not vote for bailout: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A leftist group of lawmakers in Greece’s ruling Syriza party may vote against a bailout agreement in parliament, which will vote within days on a cash-for-reforms deal key to rescuing Greece, sources from the leftist platform said.

‘The leftist platform is oriented toward not voting,” a source from the leftist platform told reporters. “They could declare present or give a ‘No’ vote or abstain,” the source said.

Separately, sources close to Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, a Syriza hardliner who fiercely opposed new austerity measures, said he is not expected to resign for now.

Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision on Monday in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency.

“He is not expressing an intention to resign voluntarily for now,” aides close to Lafazanis said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Matthias Williams

