FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM seeks parliament approval of bailout by Thursday
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 11, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM seeks parliament approval of bailout by Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has asked parliament to convene to ensure a bailout agreement worth about 85 billion euros is approved by Thursday, the government said on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to the parliament speaker, Tsipras said he wanted to have the draft law on the bailout submitted later on Tuesday so it can be distributed to lawmakers and then discussed in parliamentary committee on Wednesday before being voted on Thursday.

“The crucial nature of the situation requires the immediate convening of parliament to proceed with the deal’s approval and allow the disbursement of the first installment,” Tsipras said in the letter published by his government.

Greece is eager to get the deal ratified by parliament in time for euro zone finance ministers to give their approval by Friday, so that aid can be disbursed in time for a debt payment to the ECB on Aug.20.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.