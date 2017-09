White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest pauses during remarks to reporters during his daily briefing at the White House in Washington June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it is hopeful the situation between Greece and its creditors can be resolved before it has a significant negative impact on the global economy.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that all parties involved in the ongoing talks should be interested in getting Greece back on strong economic footing in a way that doesn’t rattle financial markets.