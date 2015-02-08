FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro Working Group President Wieser to visit Athens on Monday
February 8, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 3 years ago

Euro Working Group President Wieser to visit Athens on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Thomas Wieser, the president of the Euro Working Group which prepares decisions at meetings of the euro zone’s finance ministers, will be in Athens on Monday, a Greek government official said.

Greece is seeking to strike a new deal with its creditors as it rolls back austerity measures imposed as part of a 240 billion ($270 billion) euro bailout and hopes to write off a chunk of its debt.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ruled out any extension of the country’s international bailout on Sunday and promised to reverse a range of reforms imposed by European and International Monetary Fund lenders.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Ralph Boulton

