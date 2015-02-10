Greek finance minister heads to Eurogroup with wish list

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will go to the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Wednesday with a series of requests for its creditors.

Here, based on official comments and sources, is what he is expected to ask for:

* A transitional period during which Greece and its partners can discuss ways to make Athens’ debt viable.

* This transitional period should last until a new deal starts from Sept 1.

* A rejection of the remaining 7.2 billion euro tranche from the 2014 bailout. It says it will no longer deal with the “troika” of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors.

* Greece wants to scrap about 30 percent of the current bailout’s conditions. This 30 percent will be replaced by about 10 reforms, which will be discussed and agreed with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which previously provided a “tool kit” for Greek reforms.

For the transitional period, Greece wants:

* The target for primary budget surplus (before debt repayments) to remain at 1.5 percent of GDP rather than the 3 percent target previously agreed with lenders.

* To be allowed to raise the bailout cap on selling short-term T-bills by 8 billion euros from the current 15 billion euros. This, Greece says, will allow it to make it through until August and pay off ECB bonds maturing during the summer.

* To get the ECB and other euro zone central banks to return 1.9 billion euros in profits gained on their Greek bond holdings.

During the period, it will seek to renegotiate repayment of the 240 billion euros of debt held by EU and international institutions.

This may entail such things as agreeing a mix of debt swaps, creating perpetual bonds in which only interest is paid, and lowering the rates Greece currently has to pay on its debt.