Euro working group recommends 23 billion euro initial tranche to Greece
#Business News
August 14, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Euro working group recommends 23 billion euro initial tranche to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - European officials have recommended that euro zone finance ministers disburse an initial 23 billion euros ($25.56 billion) in a first aid tranche to Greece under its new bailout deal, a Greek official said on Friday.

The senior finance ministry officials made the recommendations to the ministers who are meeting in Brussels on Friday to consider the bailout deal.

The official said the Euro Working Group (EWG) recommended an immediate disbursement of 13 billion euros to cover the debt repayment needs of Greece and arrears, and an additional 10 billion to bolster capitalization levels of Greek banks.

“There will be an attempt to secure a disbursement of another significant amount which will be channeled exclusively to pay arrears,” the Greek official said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
