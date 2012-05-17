Greece euro exit could hit Spain, Italy: Zoellick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A decision by Greece to leave the Europe’s common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact on Spain, Italy and other countries in the region undergoing structural reforms, the head of the World Bank said on Wednesday.

“The core question will be not Greece, but Spain and Italy,” World Bank President Robert Zoellick said in a question-and-answer session with a local economics club.

“Where the danger comes in is when events come and they start to affect confidence and you get illiquidity moments, and illiquidity moments start to mean something begins to tumble, whether its companies or banks.”