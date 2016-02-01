FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small 2015 primary surplus to help Greece in talks with lenders: source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2016 / 10:52 AM / in 2 years

Small 2015 primary surplus to help Greece in talks with lenders: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) and the chair of the National Bank of Greece Louka Katseli (L) attend a bank's event on crowdfunding in Athens, Greece, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is expected to achieve a small primary surplus in 2015 instead of a deficit as seen in its international bailout program, which will help Athens during a progress review this week, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

“Our revenues were better than expected and instead of a primary deficit we will have a primary surplus,” the official told Reuters just before crucial bailout review talks started in Athens on pension reforms and fiscal targets.

“This better result will help us during the negotiations with lenders on ways to cover this year’s fiscal gap.”

Athens was seen posting a primary deficit of 0.25 in 2015, according to its bailout program, and a 0.5 percent surplus this year.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.