Small 2015 primary surplus to help Greece in talks with lenders: source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is expected to achieve a small primary surplus in 2015 instead of a deficit as seen in its international bailout program, which will help Athens during a progress review this week, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

“Our revenues were better than expected and instead of a primary deficit we will have a primary surplus,” the official told Reuters just before crucial bailout review talks started in Athens on pension reforms and fiscal targets.

“This better result will help us during the negotiations with lenders on ways to cover this year’s fiscal gap.”

Athens was seen posting a primary deficit of 0.25 in 2015, according to its bailout program, and a 0.5 percent surplus this year.