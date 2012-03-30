FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone firewall decision will support efforts to boost resource: IMF
March 30, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 6 years ago

Euro zone firewall decision will support efforts to boost resource: IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The decision by euro zone finance ministers to increase the combined lending ceiling of the euro zone’s two bailout funds will support efforts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its own resources, the IMF’s chief said.

“I welcome the decision of Euro Area ministers to strengthen the European firewall. The combination of the ESM and the EFSF, along with other recent European efforts, will strengthen the European firewall and support the IMF’s efforts to increase its available resources for the benefit of all our members,” Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell

