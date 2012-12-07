FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone inflation pressures set to ease: ECRI
December 7, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Euro zone inflation pressures set to ease: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Euro zone price pressures fell in October close to June’s 27-month low, easing in three of the bloc’s biggest economies, an indicator designed to forecast inflation trends showed on Friday.

The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge produced by the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) fell to 93.3 in October from 93.7 in September, as similar national gauges fell in France, Spain and Italy and held steady in Germany.

Flash headline inflation in the 17-nation currency bloc eased to 2.2 percent in November, its lowest level since December 2010, but unemployment rose to new record highs in October, official data showed on Friday.

However, economists in a Reuters poll were divided on whether the flagging growth prospects and falling inflation will prompt the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further early next year. <ECB/INT>

Reporting by Rahul Karunakar

