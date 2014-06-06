FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone inflation pressures nudge higher: ECRI
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone inflation pressures nudge higher: ECRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A structure showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation pressures have edged up in the euro zone but remain muted, according to an indicator published a day after interest rate cuts and other monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to 93.3 in April from 92.9 in March.

“The EZFIG increased further in April, but remained well below its earlier highs. Thus, euro zone inflation pressures are still soft,” said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI’s chief operations officer.

The ECB launched a raft of measures on Thursday to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation, cutting benchmark rates, imposing negative interest rates on its overnight depositors and offering banks new long-term funds.

Inflation fell to 0.5 percent in May, staying stuck in the ECB’s ‘danger zone’ of below 1 percent.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable: editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.