FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Rehn worried about possibility of prolonged low euro zone inflation
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Rehn worried about possibility of prolonged low euro zone inflation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn addresses a news conference on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, in Brussels March19, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ATHENS (Reuters) - A prolonged period of low inflation in the euro zone would negatively affect the rebalancing of the economy, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

Preliminary data showed on Monday that consumer price growth slowed further in March to 0.5 percent year-on-year from 0.7 percent in February, increasing the risks of deflation.

The European Central Bank, which meets on interest rates on Thursday, wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term.

“I am concerned about a possibility of having a prolonged period of low inflation in the euro zone, because this would negatively affect the rebalancing process of the euro zone economy,” Rehn told reporters.

“On the one hand, it would obviously increase real disposable incomes, but on the other had it would have a slowing down effect o the rebalancing of the euro zone economy,” he said before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly called on the ECB to either cut rates, or inject more cash into the economy through purchases of public and private assets.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.