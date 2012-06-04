FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Van Rompuy sees euro zone economic integration plan by year-end
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 4, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Van Rompuy sees euro zone economic integration plan by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - The euro zone is likely to come up with a plan for deeper economic integration by the end of the year, after agreeing on what elements it should include and how to achieve it in June, the chairman of European Union leaders’ meetings said on Monday.

Herman Van Rompuy told a news conference in St Petersburg, Russia, that by the next summit of EU leaders at the end of June he and three other top EU officials, would present “the main building blocks for this deepened economic and monetary union” and “a working method to achieve this objective”.

“In those building blocks, banking integration is an important chapter... I will deal at this stage on supervision, on deposit insurance and on resolution,” Van Rompuy said.

“So we are working on it. It is the beginning only of the work... and hopefully we can present results of that work already by the end of this year,” he said.

Via Brussels newsroom, reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.