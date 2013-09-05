Ireland to get bailout exit support: Eurogroup head

Pedestrians walk past real estate which has recently been sold in central Dublin August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ireland will get euro zone support to smoothly exit its bailout program at the end of this year, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament on Thursday.

“Ireland’s performed very well in its program and will exit the program, but there will be measures to support its gradual exit,” he said.

“I can’t give you any details on the way that will be formed yet ... but there will be support to make sure that it is a good exit and not a temporary exit,” Dijsselbloem said.