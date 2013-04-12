Euro zone ministers seek to agree loan extensions: Dijsselbloem

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch Finance Minister and head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, reacts during questions about Cyprus and its bailout in the Dutch Parliament in The Hague March 26, 2013. REUTERS/ Bart Maat

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers hope to agree later on Friday on giving Ireland and Portugal seven more years to repay loans they received from the European Union, the chairman of the finance ministers’ group said on Friday.

“The ministers of the euro group would like to take a definite and positive decision on this extension of the maturities of the loans for seven years, pending the decision of the ECOFIN colleagues this afternoon,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

“Of course provided they successfully continue their program, to be confirmed by the troika.”