Ireland to exit bailout without credit line, says PM
November 14, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland to exit bailout without credit line, says PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing the backup of a precautionary credit line, Prime Minister Enda Kenny told parliament on Thursday.

The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund signed off on the last part of the 85 billion euro ($114 billion) aid program last week, paving the way for Ireland to complete it by the end of the year.

“This is the right decision for Ireland,” Kenny said.

