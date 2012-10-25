Ireland should meet 2012 fiscal targets: troika

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Inspectors from Ireland’s ‘troika’ of lenders said on Thursday that Ireland should meet its fiscal targets this year.

In a statement issued after their latest review of Ireland’s 85 billion euro bailout program, the lenders said Dublin was steadfastly implementing reforms despite a challenging environment but warned that significant risks remained for Dublin on its path back to full reliance on market funding.

“It is expected that fiscal targets for 2012 will be met. Revenues remain ahead of profile in the first three quarters of 2012, which, together with expenditure restraint in several areas, has offset expenditure overruns in the health sector, and also on social welfare owing to higher unemployment,” the troika said in the statement.