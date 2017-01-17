FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EU asks Italy to cut back 2017 budget deficit: Treasury source
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 7 months ago

EU asks Italy to cut back 2017 budget deficit: Treasury source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked Italy to reduce its budget deficit this year, a Treasury source said on Tuesday, signaling that Brussels wanted Rome to reverse plans to overshoot previously agreed targets.

The Commission is seeking a 0.2 percentage point reduction in Italy's structural deficit, a measure adjusted for swings in the business cycle, the source said.

A spokesman for the Commission said earlier on Tuesday that Brussels had sent a letter to Italy as part of "ongoing dialogue" over the country's budget plan.

Italy's government will decide in the coming days if, and how, to respond to the Commission request, the Treasury source said.

The government's 2017 budget deficit goal is set at 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 1.8 percent agreed previously with the European Commission.

EU rules require countries to cut their "structural" budget deficits by at least 0.5 percent of GDP every year until they reach balance or surplus. Italy's budget raises the structural deficit by 0.6 points.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.