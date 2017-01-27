FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Italy will respect EU budget rules but not risk depressing economy: PM Gentiloni
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 7 months ago

Italy will respect EU budget rules but not risk depressing economy: PM Gentiloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2016.Tony Gentile/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Italy will respect European Union rules on public finances but take no measures that could depress its economy, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

The European Commission has asked Italy to reduce its budget deficit this year, signaling Brussels wants Rome to reverse plans to overshoot previously agreed targets.

"We are negotiating, we are working," Gentiloni said in a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

"As always we will respect the EU's rules but we will do so without taking any measures that could depress the economy."

Writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini

