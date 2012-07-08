FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM: Eurogroup must tackle higher euro zone spreads
#World News
July 8, 2012 / 12:28 PM / in 5 years

Italy PM: Eurogroup must tackle higher euro zone spreads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday the return of sovereign bond yields to levels last seen before the EU summit in June is a concern and needs to be addressed by euro zone finance ministers.

“The wide level of the spreads on the sovereign debt of several euro zone member states is a concern for the financial stability of the euro zone,” Monti said at a news briefing on the sidelines of a conference in southern France.

“I believe it is also a concern for the efficient transmission of monetary policy throughout the euro area,” he added. “It is, I believe, needed that the Eurogroup works on this and other items developed at the European Council.”

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
