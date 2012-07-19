FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian parliament approves euro zone bailout fund
July 19, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian lower house voted on Thursday to approve the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone’s new bailout fund, giving final parliamentary clearance after a vote in the Senate last week.

The vote follows approval of the European Union fiscal compact that toughens budget rules and completes Italy’s parliamentary approval of two of the central instruments devised to combat the bloc’s debt crisis.

Implementation of the ESM, which Italy hopes may be used to steady bond markets and help contain sharp jumps in its borrowing costs without the need for a full bailout, will depend on a decision by Germany’s Constitutional Court in September.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
