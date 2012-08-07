FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece exit from euro zone would be manageable: Juncker
August 7, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

Greece exit from euro zone would be manageable: Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable but is not desirable, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with Germany’s WDR television posted on the Luxembourg government’s website on Tuesday.

“From today’s perspective, it would be manageable but that does not mean it is desirable. Because there would be significant risks especially for ordinary people in Greece,” Juncker told WDR television.

Asked if he could categorically rule out a Greek exit from the euro zone, Juncker said: “At least until the end of the autumn. And after that, too.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Noah Barkin

